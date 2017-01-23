Concord mulls fix for streets squeezed by parking, snow
City ordinanceAccording to a strict reading of Concord's laws on parking, some authorized spaces on narrow roads, such as Chapel Street, leave too little room for traffic.Chapter 18-1-4 of the ordinance reads: "A person shall not park any vehicle upon a s Concord's parking committee members are considering how to ease the squeeze on narrow roads where on-street parking and snow constrict traffic. Drivers can pull to the side and let one another pass through tight spots one at a time, but committee members worried that the skinniest streets might inhibit public safety vehicles.
