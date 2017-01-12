Concord gets its first public bitcoin...

Concord gets its first public bitcoin machine, in a bitcoin-accepting bar

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Concord Monitor

The newest piece of apparatus at Concord bar Area 23 draws less attention that the pool table or dartboards, but co-owner Kirk McNeil says the bitcoin machine he has tucked into a corner serves the same purpose: Attracting customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warrant articles 8 & 10 Wed cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15) Nov '16 The Truth 2
News In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ... Nov '16 former democrat 3
News Muslim community coming together to face post-e... Nov '16 former democrat 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC