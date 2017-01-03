Companies can fire employees for most...

Companies can fire employees for most reasons, including missing a shift due to birth of baby boy

He celebrated the birth of his son - the first baby born in Concord this year - and he found out the hard way that workers in New Hampshire have little protection if employers want to fire them for virtually any reason at all. Austin faced a tough choice in a story previously featured in the Monitor - attend the birth of his newest son, Cainan, or miss work and be fired from his new job by his employer, Salerno Protective Services, based in Manchester.

