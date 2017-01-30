Chessy Prout among sexual assault survivors to speak at D.C. event with Congresswoman Kuster
When sexual assault survivor Chessy Prout shed her anonymity on national television last summer, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster watched with admiration and respect for the 17-year-old, Kuster recalled in a phone interview Friday. Two months earlier, Kuster had broken her silence to her family and the world about the sexual abuse she had suffered as a young woman.
