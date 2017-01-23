Check out local events
A Harlem Wizards Basketball fundraiser, presented by Whole Health of Concord, will take place Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at Bishop Brady High School. This is the second year that Jeremy Woodward has hosted the fundraiser to raise money for Tedy's Team and the American Stroke Association.
