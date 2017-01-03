Boscawen budget drafting process nearing completion
The last few department proposals will be made next Wednesday to the select board, and a budget public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25. In the meantime, town co-administrator Alan Hardy said the town is sorting out one of its most significant, additional costs: wastewater treatment facility upgrades. Boscawen uses the Penacook Wastewater Treatment Plant run by the city of Concord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Wish I could wakeup
|Nov '16
|Just a dreamer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC