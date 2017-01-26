Body found by railroad tracks in Concord

11 hrs ago

The police were not available to comment by early afternoon, but the body, lying alongside the railroad tracks on a snowy path near Exit 13 off I-93, was removed shortly before 1 p.m., driven away by a funeral home van. Yellow police tape was being removed at the time, and two Concord police cruisers were at the scene.

