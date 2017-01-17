Bill would require corroboration in sexual assault cases
Concord, N.H. a Fierce debate is expected in New Hampshire over a bill that would require sexual assault victims to corroborate their testimony if the defendant has no prior related convictions. Republican Rep. William Marsh is the prime sponsor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC