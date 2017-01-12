As Concord loses its steam heat, Mont...

As Concord loses its steam heat, Montpelier's system charges ahead

As downtown prepares for life without Concord Steam, fans of a citywide energy source generated by a wood-fired plant are casting wistful glances up Interstate 89. In Vermont's capital city of Montpelier, a brand-new biomass plant is burning wood chips and pumping the resulting steam heat into the state capitol and other historic government buildings, and is selling heat to private buildings throughout downtown. It opened four years ago, replacing a system that was at least as outdated, inefficient and expensive as Concord Steam.

