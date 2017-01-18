Alex Preston Appear at CCA's Spotligh...

Alex Preston Appear at CCA's Spotlight Cafe on 2/11

New Hampshire singer-songwriter and former American Idol finalist Alex Preston will appear at the Capitol Center for the Arts' Spotlight Caf on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 8PM. The performance is sponsored by Rath Young Pignatelli, the Rowley Agency, Melanson Heath, and RBC Wealth Management.

