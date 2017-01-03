03 News Digest 0114

Local contractor, Arthur King, CEO/CFO of D.L. King & Associates, Inc., received a letter of appreciation signed by Senate President Chuck Morse and House Speaker Shawn Jasper for his help restoring the gold dome on the Statehouse in Concord. King received the letter of appreciation in a private ceremony at the New Hampshire State House on Dec. 21, 2016.

