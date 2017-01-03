03 News Digest 0114

03 News Digest 0114

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Local contractor, Arthur King, CEO/CFO of D.L. King & Associates, Inc., received a letter of appreciation signed by Senate President Chuck Morse and House Speaker Shawn Jasper for his help restoring the gold dome on the Statehouse in Concord. King received the letter of appreciation in a private ceremony at the New Hampshire State House on Dec. 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15) Nov '16 The Truth 2
News In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ... Nov '16 former democrat 3
News Muslim community coming together to face post-e... Nov '16 former democrat 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,634 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC