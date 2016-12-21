Thursday nor'easter may be a recipe f...

Thursday nor'easter may be a recipe for power outages

Meteorologists expect the Concord area to be socked by a foot of heavy snow as a nor'easter sets in Thursday. And utility companies warn that the specific conditions forecasted could be a recipe for overnight power outages after the snow wraps up.

