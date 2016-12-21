The Latest: Frigid weather too cold to open outdoor rink
CONCORD, N.H. - The Latest on the dangerously cold temperatures and strong winds that have hit the U.S. : 1 p.m. Park officials in one Massachusetts town have decided it's too cold to open an outdoor ice rink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec 2
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov 29
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov 27
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Wish I could wakeup
|Nov '16
|Just a dreamer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC