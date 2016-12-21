Suspect in custody after three-day manhunt

A three-day manhunt for a Franklin man ended early Saturday after a "tense standoff" in Concord, when more than 20 law enforcement officers and two armored BearCat vehicles surrounded a house off Manchester Street and used tear gas to force the suspect out, police said. Ryan Brouillard, 33, surrendered at 4:30 a.m., according to Franklin police Chief David Goldstein.

