Story of the Year No. 5: Chessy Prout sheds anonymity in St. Paul's rape case

Wednesday Dec 28

The former St. Paul's freshman, who the public had come to know only as Owen Labrie's victim, shed her anonymity in summer 2016 to tell her story as a survivor. Chessy Prout, 17, appeared on the Today show, hoping that by coming forward, she could empower other survivors to stand up and not feel ashamed.

