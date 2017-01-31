State Ballet Theatre of Russia to Bring CINDERELLA to Capitol Center for Free
True love conquers all when the State Ballet Theatre of Russia returns to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 7:00PM for a free performance of the beloved fairy tale "Cinderella." This enchanting full-scale production is choreographed by Vladimir Vasiliev, former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Theater Ballet.
