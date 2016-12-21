Police seek public's help to ID man s...

Police seek public's help to ID man suspected of trying to cash stolen check at TD Bank in Concord

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Concord Monitor

The Concord Police Department is asking for the public's help indentifying a man believed to have committed check fraud earlier this month. Police said a white male attempted to pass a stolen check at the TD Bank located at 143 North Main Street in Concord on December 5. The victim lives in Concord and their checkbook was stolen from their Horseshoe Pond Place home earlier in the day.

