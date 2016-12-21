Police: Intoxicated man crashes in Concord, ending 100-mph chase
An intoxicated Maine man with a suspended license was arrested in Concord on Monday night after fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a chase of more than 20 miles, state police said. Joshua Young of Garland, Maine, began fleeing in Antrim about 10:13 p.m., passing vehicles in the right breakdown lane of Interstate 89 at speeds greater than 100 mph, police said in a press release issued Tuesday.
