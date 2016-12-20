Peterborough Players Receives 14 Finalist Nominations for the 15th...
The Players has once again been recognized for their work during the 2016 Summer Season receiving 14 finalist nominations for the 2016 New Hampshire Theatre Awards. Of their 7 Main Stage productions this past Summer Season, 2 plays were eligible for consideration: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and The Ladies Man - the 14 finalist nominations are from those 2 productions in a variety of categories.
