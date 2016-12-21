NH Business Newsmakers: BIA to host reception for legislators
The Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire will host a Meet the Legislature reception for the state's elected officials from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Holiday Inn, 172 North Main St., Concord.
