Meth user shares his story of addiction, recovery in prison
But Mott, who started using methamphetamine as a way to wean himself off heroin, said the synthetic stimulant never made him act "weird." "For me it was ... say you walk into a bar and you talk to that cute chick across the bar, and you're nervous," he explained.
