Medicaid expansion, casinos among Hassan's wins and losses
Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan officially becomes a U.S. senator on Tuesday, ending four years of leading New Hampshire from her corner office. Her two terms in office were marked by accomplishments, including providing subsidized health care to 50,000 low-income people, and by failures, such as her unsuccessful drive to legalize a casino.
