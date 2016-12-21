Letter: Electoral College works
Four women representing 348,526 New Hampshire voters in the presidential election as electors and they have the audacity to whine about sexism? In New Hampshire, 146 cities and towns voted for Trump while 89 voted for Clinton. Twenty-one percent of Clinton's votes came from four cities: Manchester, Nashua, Concord and Dover.
