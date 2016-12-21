Lawyer: Concord man accused of lighting sister on fire may be mentally unfit for trial
The Concord man who police said lit his twin sister on fire this month was deemed unfit to stand trial in a separate case in 2015 because of his mental health, according to court documents. Concord Circuit Court Judge Kristin Spath ordered Dec. 16 that Dwayne Crawford should be evaluated again as to whether he's competent to stand trial now for attempted murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec 2
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov 29
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Wish I could wakeup
|Nov '16
|Just a dreamer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC