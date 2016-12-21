Lawyer: Concord man accused of lighting sister on fire may be mentally unfit for trial

The Concord man who police said lit his twin sister on fire this month was deemed unfit to stand trial in a separate case in 2015 because of his mental health, according to court documents. Concord Circuit Court Judge Kristin Spath ordered Dec. 16 that Dwayne Crawford should be evaluated again as to whether he's competent to stand trial now for attempted murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.