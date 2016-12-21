Hassan talks accomplishments as gov, what's ahead in Senate
In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, New Hampshire's new U.S. Senator, Gov. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at her office in Concord, N.H. Hassan considers signing Medicaid expansion into law as one of her biggest accomplishments during her four years as governor and names failing to raise the minimum wage her biggest disappointment. Hassan is heading to the U.S. Senate in January after two terms in New Hampshire's corner office.
