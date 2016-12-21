Hassan talks accomplishments as gov, ...

Hassan talks accomplishments as gov, what's ahead in Senate

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: News Times

In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, New Hampshire's new U.S. Senator, Gov. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at her office in Concord, N.H. Hassan considers signing Medicaid expansion into law as one of her biggest accomplishments during her four years as governor and names failing to raise the minimum wage her biggest disappointment. Hassan is heading to the U.S. Senate in January after two terms in New Hampshire's corner office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec 2 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov 29 Millette 1
Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15) Nov 27 The Truth 2
News In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ... Nov '16 former democrat 3
News Muslim community coming together to face post-e... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Wish I could wakeup Nov '16 Just a dreamer 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,469

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC