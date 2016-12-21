Dave Solomon's State House Dome: Results of DCYF review to be released Monday
A much-anticipated third-party investigation of child protective services in New Hampshire will be publicly released on Monday, and it's likely to heighten the anxieties of legislators already shocked by the preliminary report of the Center for the Support of Families released in October.
