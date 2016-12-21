Concord farmer asks city for agricultural commission
Morrill Farm is looking to upgrade its operations into one, new, large facility, but needs more open land to grow enough crops for its cows. Rob Morrill is asking the city of Concord to keep agricultural use in mind when it comes to land-use decisions.
