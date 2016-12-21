Concord crier for Jan. 1, 2017
The Heights Community Center will be closed Monday for the holiday and on Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King/Civil Rights Day holiday. It is also closed when Concord schools are closed due to inclement weather.
