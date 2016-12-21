brarPlayersPICS-ml-122216

The Players has once again been recognized for their work during the 2016 Summer Season receiving 14 finalist nominations for the 2016 New Hampshire Theatre Awards. Of their 7 Main Stage productions this past Summer Season, 2 plays were eligible for consideration: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and The Ladies Man - the 14 finalist nominations are from those 2 productions in a variety of categories.

