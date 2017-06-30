Suspect in Fatal Concord Hit-and-Run ...

Suspect in Fatal Concord Hit-and-Run Charged With Murder

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A man, who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Concord that killed two boys, left a 3-month-old baby in critical condition and severely injured their mother, has been slapped with murder charges, according to the District Attorney's Office. The suspect, identified as Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson Jr., faces two counts each of murder, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence, causing great bodily harm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 8 hr ggg 15
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) 9 hr ggg 81
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jul 2 Kitty 302
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jun 29 Billy Goat 119
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 29 Stiffed 7
Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08) Jun 23 ntorres1338 34
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,433 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC