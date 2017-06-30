Suspect in Fatal Concord Hit-and-Run Charged With Murder

A man, who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Concord that killed two boys, left a 3-month-old baby in critical condition and severely injured their mother, has been slapped with murder charges, according to the District Attorney's Office. The suspect, identified as Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson Jr., faces two counts each of murder, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence, causing great bodily harm.

