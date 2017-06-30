Suspect arrested in hit and run that ...

Suspect arrested in hit and run that killed 2 in Concord

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: My Mother Lode

A driver suspected of causing a crash in Concord that killed two boys has been arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide and driving without an active drivers' license. The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that 35-year-old Lemuel S. Wilson is also suspected of running away from the scene of Friday night's wreck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 14 hr Kitty 302
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Fri F Off Infolinks 13
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jun 29 Billy Goat 119
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 29 Stiffed 7
Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08) Jun 23 ntorres1338 34
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC