Suspect arrested in hit and run that killed 2 in Concord
A driver suspected of causing a crash in Concord that killed two boys has been arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide and driving without an active drivers' license. The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that 35-year-old Lemuel S. Wilson is also suspected of running away from the scene of Friday night's wreck.
