Self-Driving Car Was The Grand Marshal Of Concord's July 4 Parade
The robots are indeed already taking our jobs, at least the job of Independence Day Parade grand marshal in the East Bay community of Concord. ABC 7 reports that an autonomous car was the grand marshal of Concord's July 4 parade , as the Contra Costa County suburb rolled out the red carpet for our robot overlord - a tiny red minibus with no driver's seat or steering wheel.
