Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez June 22-28
Arrest: At Laguna Street and Detroit Avenue, a 54-year-old Concord man was arrested at 8:42 a.m. on suspicion of a sex offender failing to register a change of address. Possession: At 9:31 a.m., a Clayton man, 26, was arrested at Willow Pass Road and Fry Way on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Take 2
|309
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Mon
|Dr Notcare
|9
|helicopter hoovering over baypoint (Mar '12)
|Jul 8
|Melanie
|6
|Plane
|Jul 8
|Lexylee
|1
|Vacaville school board inks $1M contract with f...
|Jul 6
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jul 5
|ggg
|15
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jul 5
|ggg
|81
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC