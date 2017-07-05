Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez June 22-28

Arrest: At Laguna Street and Detroit Avenue, a 54-year-old Concord man was arrested at 8:42 a.m. on suspicion of a sex offender failing to register a change of address. Possession: At 9:31 a.m., a Clayton man, 26, was arrested at Willow Pass Road and Fry Way on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

