Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Ple...

Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez June 22-28

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Arrest: At Laguna Street and Detroit Avenue, a 54-year-old Concord man was arrested at 8:42 a.m. on suspicion of a sex offender failing to register a change of address. Possession: At 9:31 a.m., a Clayton man, 26, was arrested at Willow Pass Road and Fry Way on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 20 hr Take 2 309
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... Mon Dr Notcare 9
helicopter hoovering over baypoint (Mar '12) Jul 8 Melanie 6
Plane Jul 8 Lexylee 1
News Vacaville school board inks $1M contract with f... Jul 6 Birds Landing Bob 1
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jul 5 ggg 15
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jul 5 ggg 81
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC