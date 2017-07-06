Only On Claycord: UPDATE: Man Who Allegedly Let Dogs Die in Hot Car Charged, Arrest Warrant Issued

The 55-year-old Concord man who allegedly left his 10 dogs inside a hot car on Clayton Rd. in May, causing three of the dogs to die, has been charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with penal code 597.7 , leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle under conditions that endanger the health or well-being of an animal, according to the Contra Costa County Animal Services Department.

