Only On Claycord: UPDATE: Man Who All...

Only On Claycord: UPDATE: Man Who Allegedly Let Dogs Die in Hot Car Charged, Arrest Warrant Issued

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ClayCord.com

The 55-year-old Concord man who allegedly left his 10 dogs inside a hot car on Clayton Rd. in May, causing three of the dogs to die, has been charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with penal code 597.7 , leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle under conditions that endanger the health or well-being of an animal, according to the Contra Costa County Animal Services Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville school board inks $1M contract with f... 1 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Wed ggg 15
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Wed ggg 81
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jul 2 Kitty 302
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jun 29 Billy Goat 119
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 29 Stiffed 7
Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08) Jun 23 ntorres1338 34
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,578 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC