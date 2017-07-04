Niece: Antioch shooting victim a a working guya just trying to send three kids to college

An Antioch man who worked tirelessly to send his three children to college was shot and killed in a robbery that turned deadly Monday, the man's niece said Tuesday. Jawad Ataie, 57, was working his regular evening shift at the Valero gas station, located at the corner of Hillcrest Avenue and East 18th Street in Antioch when, shortly before 8:30 p.m., someone tried to rob the store, police said.

