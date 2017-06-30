Man arrested for allegedly stealing $...

Man arrested for allegedly stealing $50K in Apple products

Saturday Jul 1

A San Jose man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of taking about $50,000 worth of Apple iPhone and iPad devices from a Concord cellular phone store, police said. CONCORD A San Jose man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of taking about $50,000 worth of Apple iPhone and iPad devices from a Concord cellular phone store, police said.

