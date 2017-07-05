Large rent hike? Mediation available soon in Concord
Hayward-based ECHO Housing will provide mediation services as part of the new rent review program. Tenants of all buildings with three or more units who receive a rent increase of more than 10 percent in a 12-month period may seek mediation.
