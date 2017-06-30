Hit-and-run crash kills two children in Concord
On Friday night, an Infiniti sedan collided with a Dodge Durango in Concord and subsequently killed two young children and injury two others. From evidence and eyewitness testimony at the scene, Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson, Jr. is the number one person of interest in this hit and run fatality collision.
