Hit-and-run crash kills two children ...

Hit-and-run crash kills two children in Concord

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: SFGate

On Friday night, an Infiniti sedan collided with a Dodge Durango in Concord and subsequently killed two young children and injury two others. From evidence and eyewitness testimony at the scene, Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson, Jr. is the number one person of interest in this hit and run fatality collision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sun Kitty 302
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 30 F Off Infolinks 13
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jun 29 Billy Goat 119
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 29 Stiffed 7
Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08) Jun 23 ntorres1338 34
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,376 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC