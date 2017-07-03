His legs lost in Fourth of July 4 exp...

His legs lost in Fourth of July 4 explosion, aspiring NFL kicker became an inspiration

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Dale Eidson was an offensive guard and linebacker at Mt. Diablo High School in the mid-1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jul 2 Kitty 302
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 30 F Off Infolinks 13
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jun 29 Billy Goat 119
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 29 Stiffed 7
Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08) Jun 23 ntorres1338 34
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC