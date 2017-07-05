Concord: TJ Maxx to Open Store in New Diamond Blvd. Shopping Center
The shopping center is located where the old Chevron building once stood, next to the Willows and across from the recently closed HomeTown Buffet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|13 hr
|ggg
|15
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|13 hr
|ggg
|81
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jul 2
|Kitty
|302
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08)
|Jun 23
|ntorres1338
|34
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Jun 23
|Robin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC