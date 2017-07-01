CHP: 'Person of Interest' Taken into ...

CHP: 'Person of Interest' Taken into Custody After Double-Fatal Collision in Concord

The 'person of interest' police were searching for in connection with last night's double-fatal collision on Highway 4 in Concord, has been taken into custody, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two children; a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy died in the collision.

