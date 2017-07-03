2 boys killed in Concord hit-and-run crash identified
Two young brothers from San Pablo who died in a hit-and-run crash on state Highway 4 in Concord on Friday night have been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 5-year-old Vincent Reyes-Rothenberg and 10-year-old Lorenzo Reyes. The boys were in a gray 2006 Dodge Durango that was traveling on the on-ramp from Solano Way to westbound Highway 4 around 10:55 p.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
