Viewpoints: Concord monitoring state,...

Viewpoints: Concord monitoring state, federal legislation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Inside Bay Area

On June 27 the City Council will adopt its budget for Fiscal Year 2017-18. I am not going to explain the whole process; Martinez Mayor Rob Schroder covered that in detail in a recent prior column.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Opinion 298
Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08) Fri ntorres1338 34
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 23 MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 23 MsAngelo 10
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,850 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC