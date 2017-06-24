Unions holds regional apprenticeship contest in Concord

Cory Pattinson, of Washington, competes in the sprinkler fitters competition during the United Association of Plumbers, Pipe Fitters, Sprinkler Fitters and Steam Fitters Regional Apprentice Contest at the Local 342 training center in Concord, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Winners of this competition will go on to compete in the national contest in Michigan in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.