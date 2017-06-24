Unions holds regional apprenticeship ...

Unions holds regional apprenticeship contest in Concord

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Cory Pattinson, of Washington, competes in the sprinkler fitters competition during the United Association of Plumbers, Pipe Fitters, Sprinkler Fitters and Steam Fitters Regional Apprentice Contest at the Local 342 training center in Concord, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Winners of this competition will go on to compete in the national contest in Michigan in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 4 hr Kelly 299
Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08) Jun 23 ntorres1338 34
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 23 MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 23 MsAngelo 10
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,280 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC