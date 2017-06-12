Uber's trucking ambitions in lower gear after Otto deal
Uber Technologies Inc's drive to become a major player in the trucking business is off to a bumpy start, with analysts and industry executives questioning what exactly the company can bring to the sprawling US$700-billion industry. FILE PHOTO: An Autonomous trucking start-up Otto vehicle is shown during an announcing event in Concord, California, U.S. on August 4, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|16 hr
|Banger
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|Banger
|282
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|Richtown Boss
|33
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Jessica209
|80
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15)
|Jun 3
|Musikologist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC