The Waterworld Tragedy in Concord - 2...

The Waterworld Tragedy in Concord - 20 Years Ago this Month

The slide ripped apart after several students on a field trip from Napa High School attempted to pack the attraction to see how many kids could slide down at once. 18-year-old Napa High student Quimby Ghilotti died about 45-minutes after falling 40-feet.

