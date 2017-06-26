The parties will negotiate the price ...

The parties will negotiate the price for the 58-acre property on East Olivera Road.

Three years ago, the city jumped at the opportunity to buy the vacant military housing near the Concord Naval Weapons Station when the Coast Guard declared the property surplus. But after initially saying it intended to sell, the Coast Guard put the disposal process on hold while it studied the need for Bay Area housing for enlisted personnel, according to Victoria Walker, Concord's community and economic director.

