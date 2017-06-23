The Claycord Online Museum - The Esca...

The Claycord Online Museum - The Escalators and the Old JC Penney...

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: ClayCord.com

Check out the escalators at the Sunvalley Mall in Concord, from way back in the 70s. They're still there, but the JC Penney sign shown in the postcard is long gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) 26 min Robin 6
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 15 hr MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 15 hr MsAngelo 10
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 15 hr MsAngelo 295
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC