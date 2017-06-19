Temperatures pass 100 in Bay Area amid blistering heat wave

A stifling heat wave smothered the Bay Area Thursday as temperatures soared into triple digits around the state, including in several Bay Area cities, sparking record electricity use, big crowds at pools, misery for the homeless and at least one grass fire that threatened a suburban neighborhood. “This is a once-a-year, or once-every-other-year event,” said Jan Null, a meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services in Saratoga.

