Suspect Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit from Clayton to Concord

Trump Companies 'Systematically' Destroyed or Hid Thousands of Emails and Records http://www.nbcnews.com/card/trump-companies-systematically-destroyed-or-hid-thousands-emails-records-report-n676011 DONALD TRUMP'S COMPANIES DESTROYED EMAILS IN DEFIANCE OF COURT ORDERS http://www.newsweek.com/2016/11/11/donald-trump-companies-destroyed-emails-documents-515120.html THE GEORGE @24 local.... And the basis of your claim is......what? Right....just like the rest of the lunatic liberals, you make unsubstantiated claims while participating in character In the late '90s, I served as editor of the Hayward Daily Review and instituted the first publication of public reports of restaurant reviews in In response to user Hmm getting called-out for posting old articles from 2015, Hmm decides to post articles from 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.